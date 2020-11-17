Log in
Black Friday Ancestry DNA Test & 23andMe DNA Test Deals 2020: Early DNA Test Kit Savings Rated by Consumer Articles

11/17/2020 | 11:31pm EST

Here’s our review of the top early Ancestry DNA & 23andMe DNA test deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest sales on ancestry, traits, & health DNA test kits

Black Friday researchers have summarized all the best early DNA test deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top sales on 23andMe genetic testing & AncestryDNA matching service. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best DNA Test Deals:

23andMe and AncestryDNA are two of the leading brands offering genetic testing. For consumers researching family history or looking for DNA matches, then Ancestry DNA test kits are highly recommended. 23andMe, on the other hand, has the advantage when it comes to health information. Its Health and Ancestry kit includes FDA approval for screening health risks and genetic conditions. Dogs are also benefiting from the rise of direct-to-consumer genetic testing. Companies like Embark and Wisdom Panel offer dog DNA test kits for breed identification as well as canine health screening.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
