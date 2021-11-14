Black Friday Apple TV Deals (2021): Early Apple TV 4K Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Early Black Friday Apple TV 4K deals are underway, check out the latest early Black Friday Apple TV 4K 32GB savings below

Early Black Friday Apple TV deals for 2021 are here. Compare the best savings on Apple TV 4K and TV HD. Shop the best deals listed below.

Best Apple TV Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to access the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The launch of Apple TV 4K early this year elevated the entertainment experience at home. The Apple TV 4K boosts high frame rate HDR, Dolby Video, and Dolby Atmos through the A12 Bionic chip. This upgrade has made the graphics, video, and audio quality more smoothly and realistic. The brand-new Siri remote's circular and touch-enabled clickpad is an excellent addition for seamlessly easier navigation. Lastly, the most powerful TV operating system, tvOS, has enabled TV 4K to entirely operate with other Apple devices, such as using iPhone to deliver more accurate color and contrast automatically.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005060/en/