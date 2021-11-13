Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 Deals (2021): Top Early 44mm & 40mm Apple Watch 4 and 5 Sales Ranked by Saver Trends

The best early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 deals for 2021, featuring GPS, GPS + cellular, and Watch Nike Edition deals

Here’s a round-up of the best early Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring all the best savings on the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 Deals:

Save up to $290 on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

- click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save up to 65% on the Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Series 4 smartwatches including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211113005017/en/