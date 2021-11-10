Black Friday Artificial Christmas Tree Deals (2021): Best Early 7ft, 9ft, 12ft & More Christmas Tree Deals Researched by Retail Fuse

Black Friday sales researchers at Retail Fuse have rounded-up the best early artificial Christmas tree deals for Black Friday, including savings on pre-decorated, hinged, pre-lit and more Christmas trees. Browse the best deals listed below.
Best artificial Christmas tree deals:
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Walmart - deals include fully-decorated and plain 6-ft./ 7-ft./ 8-ft./ 12-ft. trees
Save up to 69% on artificial Christmas trees of different sizes (5/6.5/7 ft) at Walmart - deals include artificial, flocked, and pre-lit Christmas trees
Save up to 50% on Christmas trees at Michaels.com - deals include pre-lit and unlit trees with 4.5,6,7,9,12 ft.sizes to choose from
Save up to 59% on fully decorated and non-decorated Christmas trees at Amazon - deals include 5ft., 6 ft., 7 ft., 9 ft., and 12 ft. Christmas trees
Save on artificial Christmas trees in various designs at Home Depot - see the latest prices on beautiful artificial Christmas trees in 7 ft, 9 ft, and 12 ft
Save up to 50% on flocked Christmas trees at Walmart - available deals on a wide range of sizes (6/7/9 ft.)
