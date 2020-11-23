Black Friday Bike Deals 2020: Kids Electric Bicycle, Dirt, Mountain, Balance Bike & More Savings Compared by Retail Fuse

The best Black Friday bike deals for 2020, featuring Strider, Schwinn, GOMO, Razor & more top brand discounts

-Here’s a guide to all the latest bike deals for Black Friday, together with the top discounts on dirt bikes, BMX bikes, mountain bikes, electric bikes for kids & adults, balance bikes and many more. View the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best Bike Deals:

In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale for even more live discounts. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

One way to speed up the process of teaching your kids how to ride a bicycle is to get them a balance bike at a very young age. These bikes are designed without pedals or a drive chain. They are driven forward only by the strength of your child’s feet. These bikes help your child get familiar with riding a bike so transitioning to an actual bicycle will be a lot quicker. One of the best brands for balance bikes is Strider. Strider is an American brand that designs and manufactures balance bikes for children.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005061/en/