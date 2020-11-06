Log in
Black Friday Breville Deals (2020): Top Early Barista Express, Smart Oven Air & More Breville Sales Summarized by Retail Egg

11/06/2020

Our review of the best early Breville deals for Black Friday, featuring the top discounts on Smart Oven Air toaster ovens, Barista Express coffee and espresso machines and more

Early Black Friday Breville deals are underway. Review the best discounts on Breville Barista Express BES870XL, Smart Oven Air and more kitchen appliances. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Breville Deals:

The Breville Smart Oven Air is just one of the appliances that are available in the brand’s convection toaster oven line. It has 13 smart cooking functions, a 2-speed convection fan, and PID temperature control technology. It has a capacity of a 13-inch pizza or a 12-cup muffin tray. For espresso machines, a recommended product is the Barista Express. The BES870XL model has a conical burr grinder to provide the right amount of ground coffee. The bean hopper’s capacity is 0.5 pounds while its water tank capacity is 67 ounces.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

© Business Wire 2020

