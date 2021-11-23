|
Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2021): Best Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel & OnePlus Smartphone Savings Found by The Consumer Post
Black Friday 2021 experts at The Consumer Post have identified all the best cell phone deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top discounts on postpaid and prepaid devices
Here’s a summary of the best cell phone deals for Black Friday 2021, together with savings on flagship mobile phones. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
-
Save up to 80% off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com - check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands, including trade in options
-
Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone (13, 12, SE), Pixel 6, Galaxy S21 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon - check Verizon’s live trade in deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to 65% off on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & more Android phones at Boost Mobile - check live prices on top-rated 2021 flagship phone models
-
Save up to 63% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract phones at StraightTalk.com - check the latest deals on the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Galaxy A10e and more top-rated phones
-
Save up to 63% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on a wide selection of smartphones like iPhone XR, Galaxy S9, moto g play models and more
-
Save up to 45% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon.com - find the latest deals on popular smartphones like iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Pixel 6 and more
-
Save up to 62% on prepaid phones from Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, LG & Moto at Walmart - check the latest deals on the iPhone SE and more best-selling phones from 2020
-
Save up to 70% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus & Motorola smartphones at Amazon.com - instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget-friendly cell phones
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & more Android phones at BoostMobile.com - find the latest deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20, Z Fold3 & more top models with trade in
-
Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy S21, Note 20, Z Fold3 & Z Flip3 smartphones at Verizon - check out the latest promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S21 Ultra, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S20 and Note 20
-
Save up to $400 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S21, S20, Z Flip 3, A32, A52 & more
-
Save up to $700 on Google Pixel smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on Google smartphones including Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a models with trade-in options
-
Save on the top-rated Google Pixel phones & cases at Verizon.com - check live prices on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5 * Pixel 5a 5G with prepaid & postpaid options
-
Save up to 76% on factory unlocked Google Pixel smartphones at Walmart - find the latest deals on Pixel 2, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel XL models & more
-
Save up to $600 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon.com - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save up to 63% on no contract & prepaid Apple iPhones at StraightTalk.com
-
Save up to $150 on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at BoostMobile.com - check the latest savings on the iPhone 13, 12, 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS & more models
