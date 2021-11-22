Black Friday Cell Phone Deals 2021: Google Pixel, Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & OnePlus Smartphone Deals Ranked by Deal Stripe

Save on cell phone deals at the Black Friday sale, together with all the best prepaid and postpaid mobile phone savings

Here’s our list of all the top cell phone deals for Black Friday 2021, including savings on the iPhone 12, 11, Galaxy Note20, Pixel 5 & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Top cell phone deals:

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view hundreds more live savings available now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005757/en/