Black Friday Christmas Tree Deals 2021: Pre-Lit, Flocked & Artificial Christmas Tree Sales Rated by Retail Fuse

Black Friday Christmas tree deals have arrived. Compare the latest discounts on Walmart, pre lit, artificial, flocked and more Christmas trees. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Top Christmas Tree deals:
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Walmart - deals include fully-decorated and plain 6-ft./ 7-ft./ 8-ft./ 12-ft. trees
-
Save up to 69% on artificial Christmas trees of different sizes (5/6.5/7 ft) at Walmart - deals include artificial, flocked, and pre-lit Christmas trees
-
Save up to 50% on Christmas trees at Michaels.com - deals include pre-lit and unlit trees with 4.5,6,7,9,12 ft. sizes to choose from
-
Save up to 64% on artificial Christmas trees at Wayfair.com - shop the latest savings on regular, slender and extra full Christmas trees available in different tree sizes
-
Save up to 59% on fully decorated and non-decorated Christmas trees at Amazon.com - deals include 5ft., 6 ft., 7 ft., 9 ft., and 12 ft. Christmas trees
-
Save on artificial Christmas trees in various designs at HomeDepot.com - see the latest prices on beautiful artificial Christmas trees in 7 ft, 9 ft, and 12 ft
-
Save up to 50% on flocked Christmas trees at Walmart - available deals on a wide range of sizes (6/7/9 ft.)
-
Save up to $137 on pre-lit Christmas trees at Walmart - choose deals from 6/7/9/12 ft Christmas trees
-
Save up to 50% on 6ft, 7ft, 9ft &12ft artificial Christmas trees at Michaels.com - check available pre-lit and unlit Christmas tree deals
-
Save up to 54% on flocked Christmas trees at Michaels.com - choose the hottest deals including 2,4,6,7,9, and 12 ft. Christmas trees
-
Save up to 50% on pre-lit Christmas trees at Michaels.com - click the link to see the hottest deals which include 4/6/7/9 ft. Christmas trees
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view more savings at the moment. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005104/en/