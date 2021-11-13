Black Friday Cricut Deals (2021): Top Early Cricut Machine Bundle Deals Ranked by Retail Egg

Black Friday researchers have found the latest early Cricut machine deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring the best savings on Cricut Explore 3, EasyPress and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cricut Deals:
-
Save up to 62% off on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses & crafting bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Cricut models like the Cricut Maker 3, Explore Air 2, EasyPress & more bundle deals
-
Save up to 60% off on a wide range of Cricut machines, materials & accessories at Walmart - check live prices on Cricut Joy inserts, cartridges, cutting mats, and more
-
Save up to $350 on the latest Cricut machines and bundles at Cricut.com - click the link for the latest prices on the Cricut Explore Air™ 2 Mint + Everything Bundle and other Cricut crafting essentials
-
Save up to $100 on Cricut machines like the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker at Michaels.com - check live prices on a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
-
Save up to 57% on Cricut EasyPress, EasyPress 2 & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on machines bundled with Everything Essentials or Everything Iron-on materials
-
Save up to 51% on a wide range of Cricut machines & accessories on sale now at Cricut.com - check out updated discounts on machines, accessories and materials compatible with Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore machines
-
Save up to 51% off on Cricut Maker machines & bundles at Cricut.com - check out the latest deals including discounts on Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle and more accessories
-
Save up to 55% off on Cricut Maker machines, tools, and other crafting essentials at Walmart - check the latest deals on Cricut machines, bundles and materials
-
Save up to $165 on the new Cricut Maker 3 machine & bundles at Cricut.com - click the link for the latest prices on the new Maker 3 and bundles
-
Save up to 56% on Cricut Explore cutting machines & bundles at Cricut.com - click the link to see the latest deals on Explore Air 2 machines in Rose, Mint, Blue & Black as well as Everything and Essentials bundles
-
Save up to 29% on Cricut Explore 3 & Cricut Explore Air 2 machines, bundles & kits at Walmart - check live prices on Cricut Explore cutting machines and bundles with tool kits, e-guide and accessories
-
Save up to 41% on the newest Cricut Joy cutting machines at Cricut.com - check live prices on Cricut Joy bundles
-
Save up to 35% on the Cricut Joy cutting machine at Walmart - check out the latest deals on this DIY cutter and label maker plus discounts on insert cards and other accessories
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view even more live savings right now. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Cricut Explore Air 2 and Cricut Explore 3 are among the best-selling Cricut machines in the market today. Both are compatible with a range of tools and deliver professional-level cutting performance. They also come in machine bundles that include Cricut materials and accessories. For iron-on projects, the Cricut Easy Press and Mini use ceramic-coated heat plates for clean heat transfer. They also come with temperature control settings and are available in Essentials bundles as well.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211113005012/en/