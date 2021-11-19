Log in
Black Friday Cricut Explore Deals 2021: Best Early Explore Air 2 & Explore 3 Sales Reported by Deal Stripe

11/19/2021 | 12:51pm EST
Early Black Friday Cricut Explore machine & bundle deals are here, explore the best early Black Friday Explore 3 & Explore Air 2 deals right here on this page

Here’s our comparison of the top early Cricut Explore Air 2 & Explore 3 deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring discounts on Cricut Explore bundles, tools, materials & accessories. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Cricut Explore Deals:

Best Cricut Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page for thousands more active offers available now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The most recent addition to the Cricut Explore line is the Cricut Explore 3, serving as the successor to the Cricut Explore Air 2. The Explore 3 still has all the features we know and love about the Explore Air 2 but it has also been given upgrades that make it a more powerful machine. Not only can it cut with twice the amount of speed as its predecessor but you can also use it without a mat when cutting Smart Materials. In addition, its compatibility with Smart Materials allows you to accomplish bigger projects in one long cut. To get the most out of the Explore 3, you can purchase it as part of a bundle.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


HOT NEWS