Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5 Deals 2020: Top 44mm & 40mm Apple Watch 5 Deals Compiled by Saver Trends

The top Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the best GPS + Cellular & GPS only Apple Watch 5 discounts

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Watch smartwatch deals for 2020 are live. Find the top deals on Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatches in 44mm and 40mm case size options and GPS + Cellular and GPS only models. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes

- check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models

- click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models Save up to $330 on Apple Watch Series 5 at ATT.com - check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof

Best Apple Watch Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to compare the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005054/en/