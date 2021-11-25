Black Friday & Cyber Monday Blender Deals 2021: Countertop Blender, Immersion Hand Blender & More Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab

Here’s a summary of the top blender deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021, featuring the best discounts on professional blenders, personal blenders, immersion hand blenders and more. Access the full range of deals listed below.
Best Blender Deals:
-
Save up to 25% off on Vitamix blenders at Vitamix.com - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Vitamix blenders and immersion blenders from the Ascent, Legacy & Explorian series
-
Save up to 57% on blenders from top brands such as Ninja, NutriBullet & Magic Bullet at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on personal, countertop & immersion hand blenders
-
Save up to 61% on immersion hand blenders and countertop blenders at Wayfair.com - check the latest deals on a wide range of blenders from top brands like Nutribullet, GE, Magic Bullet, and more
-
Save up to $50 on Vitamix Legacy Series Blenders like the 7500 & 5200 Standard blender at Vitamix.com - with classic 64-ounce container and variable speed control
-
Save up to $75 on the Vitamix A3500 blender at Vitamix.com - shop the best-selling and top-rated Vitamix A3500 blender
-
Save up to $50 on the Vitamix Professional Series 750 blenders at Vitamix.com - with 64 oz. low profile containers, variable speed control and pulse control
-
Save up to $60 on the Vitamix E310 and E320 blenders at Vitamix.com - explore the latest deals on these Vitamix Explorian Series powerful blenders with free 5 years warranty
-
Save up to $50 on the Vitamix A3300 blender at Vitamix.com - check out the latest discounts on this sophisticated Vitamix blender with built-in wireless connectivity
-
Save up to 29% on a wide range of kitchen blenders at Amazon.com - including savings on KitchenAid, NutriBullet, Ninja & Hamilton Beach blenders
-
Save on full-sized NutriBullet blenders at NutriBullet.com - check latest prices on the NutriBullet Smart Touch Blender & more plus free shipping
-
Save up to $20 on Ninja blenders at Ninjakitchen.com - check live savings on programmable blenders & food processors at Ninja’s online store
-
Save on NutriBullet personal blenders at NutriBullet.com - includes the NutriBullet Pro personal blender exclusive only at the official website
-
Save on a wide selection of KitchenAid blenders at KitchenAid.com - check discounts on top-rated KitchenAid Pro Line Series blenders & more
-
Save up to $300 on Blendtec Professional 800 blenders & more at Blendtec.com - click the link to see the latest discounts on all Blendtec blenders with patented 5-sided jars
-
Save up to 25% on Ninja blenders & kitchen systems at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling Ninja kitchen blenders & food processors including the Foodi series and blender systems
-
Save up to 22% on top-selling blenders from Vitamix, Ninja, & NutriBullet at Target.com - check the latest savings on cordless hand blenders, speed blenders, & immersion blenders
-
Save up to $40 on the Ninja Professional & countertop blenders at Amazon.com
-
Save up to 26% on a wide range of NutriBullet blenders at Amazon.com
-
Save up to 33% on top-rated Magic Bullet blenders at Walmart - check live prices on Magic Bullet personal blenders, mini blenders, and express mixing sets
-
Save up to 32% on NutriBullet’s best-selling blenders & replacement cups at Walmart - check the latest deals on NutriBullet’s Nutrient Extractor, Blender Combo, and PRO blender
-
Save up to 33% on immersion hand blenders at Walmart.com - save on 2 to 5 speed hand blenders from Hamilton Beach, KitchenAid, Betty Crocker & more top brands
-
Save up to 28% on best-selling immersion hand blenders at Amazon.com - check the latest savings on Mueller, Braun & KitchenAid immersion hand blenders
Interested in more deals? Click here to view the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005300/en/