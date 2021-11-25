Black Friday & Cyber Monday Blender Deals 2021: Countertop Blender, Immersion Hand Blender & More Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab

The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday blender deals for 2021, featuring Blendtec, Vitamix, Magic Bullet, NutriBullet & Ninja deals

Here’s a summary of the top blender deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021, featuring the best discounts on professional blenders, personal blenders, immersion hand blenders and more. Access the full range of deals listed below.

Best Blender Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to view the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005300/en/