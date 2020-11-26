Black Friday & Cyber Monday Blink Deals 2020: Blink XT2 & More Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Savings Highlighted by The Consumer Post

Here’s a round-up of all the top Blink deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring all the latest savings on the Blink XT2 Mini and more outdoor & indoor home security cameras. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Blink Deals:
Best Security Camera Deals:
-
Save up to 60% on security cameras from top-rated brands like Blink, Arlo & Lorex at Walmart - check out the latest deals on wireless security cameras and security systems
-
Save up to 48% on top-rated security cameras at Amazon - click the link for live deals on security surveillance cameras from brands like Blink, Wyze, Ring, Google Nest & more
-
Save up to 40% on Nest indoor & outdoor security cameras and bundles at Walmart
-
Save on top-rated security cameras from Nest, Arlo, and D-Link at Dell.com - view live prices on the Google - Nest Cam, D-Link DNR-322L Mydlink, and Arlo Pro security camera models
-
Save up to 62% on Arlo Pro security cameras at Walmart - check out the latest savings on the top-rated Arlo Pro, Pro 2 & Pro 3
-
Save up to 39% on the latest security camera systems from Arlo, Nest & Ring at Verizon.com - check live prices on the Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, Arlo Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro, and more
-
Save up to 25% on security cameras from top brands including Nest, Ring, Arlo, Blink & more at OfiiceDepot.com - choose from top-selling wired and wireless indoor and outdoor home security cameras
-
Save up to 33% on a wide range of security cameras at Staples.com - check live prices on Blink, Arlo, VTech, Logitech, and more indoor & outdoor security camera brands
Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005314/en/