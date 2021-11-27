Black Friday & Cyber Monday Desktop Computer Deals (2021): Top Acer Aspire, HP Pavilion, Dell XPS & More Sales Collated by Spending Lab

Here’s a review of all the best desktop PC deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including savings on all-in-ones, gaming PCs and computer towers from ASUS, MSI, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple & Acer. Find the latest deals in the list below.
Best desktop computer deals:
-
Save up to 38% on a wide range of desktop PCs, computers & laptops at Walmart
-
Save up to $170 on top-rated HP desktop computers at HP.com - save on HP OMEN gaming desktops, high performance desktops, all-in-one PCs & towers at HP.com
-
Save up to 34% on top-rated Dell Inspiron & XPS desktops & gaming PCs at Dell.com - check the latest deals on a wide range of desktops including gaming, all-in-one desktops and more
-
Save up to 30% on a variety of desktop PCs at BHPhotoVideo.com - save on full tower computers, small form factor PCs, micro desktop computers and more
-
Save up to 30% on a wide range of desktop PCs & computers at Amazon.com - find prices on computers and monitors from HP, Lenovo, Acer and Dell
-
Save up to $370 on gaming desktop PC at Walmart - see the best prices on gaming PCs with the latest Intel & AMD processors and RTX 3000 & 2000 graphics cards
-
Save up to $100 on top-rated gaming PCs & desktops at HP.com - shop the latest deals on top-rated Windows 10 gaming PCs with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards
-
Save up to 30% on Dell Alienware gaming desktop PCs at Dell.com - click the link for the best deals on Alienware Aurora gaming PCs with 11th gen Intel processors, RTX 3000 GPUs & Win11 Pro
-
Save up to $230 on ASUS desktop PCs at Walmart - find the best deals on ASUS ROG gaming PCs, Zen AiO computers, Chromebox and more
-
Save up to 26% on a wide range of Acer desktop PCs at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on Acer Aspire, Acer Veriton, Acer Nitro and Acer Chromebox desktop computers
-
Save up to $75 on Lenovo desktop computers at Walmart - get the latest deals on Lenovo desktop PCs for students, gaming, work, business & personal use
-
Save up to $100 on HP Envy desktop & All-in-One PCs at HP.com
-
Save up to $100 on HP Pavilion gaming desktop PCs at HP.com - check the latest deals on Windows 10 HP Pavilion gaming tower computers
-
Save up to 29% on Apple iMac & iMac Pro at Amazon.com - with 21.5 inch & 27-inch 4K and 5K Retina Displays
-
Save on iBUYPOWER desktop PCs at Amazon.com - see live prices on iBUYPOWER gaming PCs equipped with AMD RX 5000 & 6000 & NVIDIA RTX 3000 & 2000 graphics cards
-
Save up to 31% on top-rated Dell, HP & Apple iMac all-in-one PCs at Walmart
-
Shop the latest high performance desktops & towers at HP.com - check live prices on Intel Core i7 & Windows 10 high-performance computers
