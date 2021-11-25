Black Friday & Cyber Monday Garmin fenix 6 Pro, 6X, 6S & 5 Deals 2021: Best Garmin fenix Smartwatch Sales Listed by Retail Egg

Compare all the top Garmin fenix 6 Pro, 6X, 6S & 5 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including Garmin 6 Sapphire & Pro & more deals. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best Garmin fenix Deals:
-
Save up to $300 on Garmin fenix multisport watches including fenix 6 Pro, fenix 5 & more at Walmart - check the live prices on a wide selection of Garmin fenix watches including standard, premium & compact editions
-
Save up to 33% on top-rated Garmin fenix 6 smartwatch with GPS at Walmart - including bundles & compatible accessories such as silicone protector, watch straps & more
-
Save up to $250 on Garmin fenix 6 series premium multisport GPS watches at Garmin.com - see the latest prices on Garmin fenix 6, fenix 6S, fenix 6X watches & more including Pro Solar, Pro & Sapphire editions
-
Save up to $150 on best-selling Garmin fenix 5 multisport watches at Walmart - check the latest prices on a wide selection of multisport watches from fenix 5 series including compact, Pro & Sapphire editions
-
Save on Garmin fenix 5 premium multisport GPS watches & bundles at Garmin.com- check the live prices on fenix 5 series available in standard & Sapphire editions
-
Save up to 51% on top-rated Garmin fenix watches & bundles at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on multisport watches from Garmin including fenix 5, fenix 5S Plus, fenix 6, fenix 6X Pro & Sapphire editions & more
-
Save up to 27% on Garmin fenix 5 at Amazon.com - click the link for live prices on Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire, fenix 5 & fenix 5X plus
-
Save up to $150 on the Garmin fenix 5X Sapphire at Amazon.com - it features a wide range of bands including black, metal, stainless steel & more
-
Save up to 33% off on a wide range of Garmin Sapphire edition watches at Walmart - see the best prices on Garmin fenix premium multisport Sapphire watches including fenix 5X, fenix 6S, Tactix Delta & more
-
Save up to $150 on Garmin fenix Sapphire watches & bundles at Amazon.com - check the live prices on Garmin fenix Sapphire including fenix 5, fenix 5X, fenix 6, fenix 6S standard & premium multisport watches
Best Garmin Deals:
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page to compare thousands more deals at the moment. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005675/en/