|
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Google Pixel Deals (2021): Best Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 5, 5a, 4a, 4a 5G & 4 XL Sales Researched by The Consumer Post
Save on Google Pixel deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring the top Pixel 6, 5 and 4 smartphone deals
Here’s a summary of the top Google Pixel deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring the latest savings on carrier and unlocked Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 5, 4a, 4a 5G and more Google smartphones. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Google Pixel Deals:
-
Save up to 50% off on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on AT&T - check the latest discounts on AT&T plans for the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro with trade in option
-
Save $200 on the Google Pixel 6 & 6 Pro at Xfinity Mobile
-
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & more smartphones at Verizon.com - check live prices on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 5a 5G with prepaid & postpaid options
-
Save up to $800 off on the latest Google Pixel smartphones at AT&T - Get the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G devices with batteries that will last more than 24 hours
-
Save on factory unlocked Google Pixel smartphones at Walmart - find the latest deals on Pixel 2, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel XL models & more
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of fully unlocked Pixel smartphones from Google at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on Google Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Pixel 6 & more
-
Save up to 50% off on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on AT&T - check the latest discounts on AT&T plans for the Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro with trade in options
-
Save up to $700 on Pixel 6 smartphones from Google at Verizon.com - check live prices on Google Pixel 6 available in stormy black and sorta seafoam colors
-
Save $200 on the Google Pixel 6 at Xfinity Mobile
-
Save up to $800 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro at AT&T.com - click the link to see live prices on the Pixel 6 Pro from Google
-
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on postpaid & prepaid Pixel 6 Pro models available in sorta sunny, stormy black and cloudy white colors
-
Save $200 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro at Xfinity Mobile
-
Save on the Google Pixel 5a with 5G at Verizon.com - including unlocked, prepaid & contract models
-
Save on the Google Pixel 5 at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on the Google Pixel 5 smartphone
-
Save on unlocked Google Pixel 5 phones at Walmart - click the link to view live prices on unlocked Pixel 5, with new & refurbished models available
Best Cell Phone Deals:
-
Save up to 80% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com - check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands, including trade in options
-
Save up to $1,000 on Xfinity’s best mobile deal of the year at Xfinity.com - plus enjoy $200 off on top-rated 5G handsets
-
Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone (13, 12, SE), Pixel 6, Galaxy S21 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon.com - check Verizon’s live trade in deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to 65% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & more Android phones at BoostMobile.com - check live prices on top-rated 2021 flagship phone models
-
Save up to 63% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract phones at StraightTalk.com - check the latest deals on the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, Galaxy A10e and more top-rated phones
-
Save up to 63% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on a wide selection of smartphones like iPhone XR, Galaxy S9, moto g play models and more
-
Save up to 45% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon.com - find the latest deals on popular smartphones like iPhone 11, iPhone XR, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Pixel 6 and more
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page to view even more active discounts available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211127005104/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|