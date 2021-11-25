Black Friday & Cyber Monday Kendra Scott Deals 2021 Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

Save on Kendra Scott deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 sale, featuring all the latest earrings, necklaces & bracelet sales

Here’s our guide to the best Kendra Scott deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021, featuring savings on pendants, bands & rings. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Kendra Scott Deals:

Best Jewelry Deals:

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page for hundreds more discounts right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005430/en/