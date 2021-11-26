Black Friday & Cyber Monday Keurig Deals (2021): Best K-Slim, K-Classic, K-Duo, K-Elite & More Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Compare the latest Keurig deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including the best K-Mini, K55/K45, K-Classic & more coffee maker offers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Keurig Deals:
-
Save up to 29% on a wide range of Keurig coffee makers & brewers at Walmart - check live prices on the top-selling K-Elite, K55, K-Mini, K-Duo, K-Classic & more
-
Save up to 50% on Keurig coffee makers at Keurig.com
-
Save up to 23% on Keurig coffee makers like the K-Elite, K-Duo, K-Slim & K-Mini at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on best-selling Keurig coffee makers
-
Save on best-selling Keurig coffee makers at Wayfair.com - including K-Mini, K-Select, K-Classic, K-Elite & more K-Cup pod coffee makers & brewers from Keurig
-
Save up to 25% on a wide range of Keurig coffee machines and coffee pods at Target.com - check live prices on Keurig’s best-selling K-Cup pod coffee makers and more
-
Save up to $25 on Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee makers at Walmart - see latest prices Keurig’s compact coffee maker available in black and white colors
-
Save up to 33% on the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker at Amazon.com - check out the latest discounts on this compact Keurig coffee maker that can brew 8, 10, or 12-ounce cups of premium coffee
-
Save up to 58% on the Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker starter kit at Keurig.com - check out the latest deals at the official website plus get additional 25% off on beverages
-
Save on Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup coffee makers at Walmart
-
Save on Keurig K-Elite coffee makers at Amazon
-
Save up to 50% on the top-rated Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker at Keurig.com - the Keurig K-Elite is a sleek and versatile single-serve coffee maker equipped with programmable features
-
Save up to 20% on Keurig K-Mini, K-Mini Plus and bundles at Keurig.com - shop the latest deals on K-Mini and K-Mini Plus single serve coffee makers available in a variety of colors
-
Save up to $30 on Keurig K-Duo and K-Duo Plus coffee makers at Amazon.com
-
Save up to 50% on Keurig K-Duo coffee machines at Keurig.com - check the latest deals on the best-selling Keurig K-Duo, K-Duo Plus & K-Duo Essentials
-
Save up to 33% on Keurig K-Mini, Slim & Classic and K-Select coffee makers at Amazon.com
-
Save up to $15 on Keurig K55 & K50 coffee brewers at Amazon.com - Keurig K55 features multiple K-cup pod sizes & a 48-oz water reservoir that can brew 6 or more cups
Best Coffee Maker Deals:
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of espresso machines & coffee makers at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands including Keurig, Cuisinart, Bunn, Breville, Jura, Ninja, Hamilton Beach & more
-
Save up to $100 on coffee makers from top brands like Jura, Breville, Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig, Bunn & Illy at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on a wide range of coffee makers and espresso machines
-
Save on Vertuo and Original Nespresso coffee makers at Nespresso.com - check live prices on Nespresso espresso machines plus deals on Nespresso coffee pods
-
Save up to $60 on Nespresso coffee makers & espresso machines at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus, Essenza, Latissima & other top-rated coffee machines
-
Save up to 23% on top-rated coffee makers at Wayfair.com - click the link to see the latest deals on coffee makers from Keurig, Hamilton Beach, BLACK+DECKER & more
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page for more savings available now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005087/en/