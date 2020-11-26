Black Friday & Cyber Monday Michaels Deals (2020): Best Arts & Crafts Supply Sales Reported by Consumer Articles

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Michaels deals for 2020 are here. Review the best offers on Cricut cutting machines, Silhouette cutting machines and more. Shop the best deals using the links below.
Best Michaels Deals:
Save up to 70% off on arts and crafts supplies at Michaels.com - and save 20% off all regular price purchases thru 11/28. Check live prices on tables, craft stations, paint, brushes, and other popular products
Save up to $50 on Cricut Machines like the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker at Michaels.com - including a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
Save up to 61% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on 10ft, 8ft, 7ft, and 6ft artificial Christmas trees and more Christmas decor
Save up to 21% off on Cricut Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live prices on the popular line of cutting machines as well as on compatible tips and other accessories
Save up to 21% off on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines at Michaels.com - including the Michaels exclusive colors of Boysenberry and Peacock
Save up to $30 on a wide range of Silhouette cutting machines & arts and crafts tools at Michaels.com - check the latest deals on Silhouette Cameo machines and tools, Portrait, sticker papers, HTVs, and more
Save up to 50% on exclusive decor collections, crafts, gifts, & more at Michaels.com - click the link for hot deals on a wide variety of designs that will suit any home
