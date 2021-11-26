Black Friday & Cyber Monday Microwave Deals (2021): Built-In, Countertop & Over The Range Microwave Oven Sales Reported by Spending Lab

Find the best microwave deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with digital, stainless steel and more microwave offers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Microwave Deals:
-
Save up to 68% on microwaves from top brands like Hamilton Beach, Panasonic, Sharp & LG at Walmart - check the latest deals on countertop microwave ovens, air fryer ovens, and more
-
Save up to $33 on best-selling microwave ovens at Amazon.com - check live prices on digital, countertop, and stainless steel microwave ovens by Toshiba, BLACK+DECKER and more
-
Save up to 43% on best-selling microwave ovens at Wayfair.com - check the latest deals on microwaves from top brands including ZLINE, GE, BLACK+DECKER, Oster & more
-
Save up to $53 on a wide range of microwave ovens at Target.com - check the latest savings on microwave ovens from top-rated brands including Panasonic, Oster, BLACK+DECKER and LG
-
Save up to 67% on a wide range of Panasonic microwave ovens at Walmart - click the link for live deals on Panasonic microwaves with 0.8/ 1.2/ 1.3/ 1.6/ 2.2 Cu. Ft. capacity
-
Save up to $90 on Panasonic microwave ovens at Amazon.com - shop the latest deals on compact and countertop Panasonic microwave ovens with built in inverter technology
-
Save up to $30 on Samsung microwave ovens at Walmart - find new deals on countertop and over the range microwave ovens with built in exhaust system
-
Save up to $50 on Samsung microwave ovens at Amazon.com - check the latest savings on over the range and countertop microwave ovens in black, white, stainless steel and Tuscan stainless finish
-
Save up to 27% on Toshiba microwave ovens at Amazon.com - check the hottest deals on Toshiba microwaves with Eco mode and smart sensor capabilities
-
Save on top-rated Breville microwave ovens at Breville.com - check the latest deals on Breville’s Combi Wave, Smooth Wave, and Compact Wave microwave ovens
Best Oven Deals:
-
Save up to 45% on ovens from Ninja, Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, Best Choice & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on smart ovens, toaster ovens, air fryer ovens, convection ovens, and more
-
Save up to 62% on freestanding gas range, convection ovens, dual range & more at Wayfair.com - including deals from top brands such as Hotpoint, GE Appliances, Samsung & Forno
-
Save up to $100 on ovens from Breville, Cuisinart, and Ninja at Amazon.com - check live prices on best-selling convection ovens, air fryer ovens, and smart ovens
-
Save up to 25% on ovens from Cuisinart, BLACK+DECKER and KitchenAid at Target.com - check the latest savings on digital countertop ovens, toaster ovens, air fryer ovens, and more
-
Save on Le Creuset dutch ovens at Walmart - check out live prices on enamel dutch ovens from Le Creuset including deals on stock pots and au gratin dishes
