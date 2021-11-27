Black Friday & Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals 2021: Top Galaxy Watch 3, 4 & Watch Active 2 Savings Shared by Deal Tomato

Find the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including the best Watch 4 & Watch 4 Classic offers. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
Save up to 55% on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch4, Watch Active 2, Watch3 and more models in 42mm, 44mm, 46mm & more sizes
Save up to $150 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 models
Save up to $430 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com - get $430 credits for your second purchase of Galaxy Watch4 Classic & $330 on the Watch4 models
Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon.com - check for prices on popular new & renewed 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS & Bluetooth at Amazon
Save up to 48% on Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Walmart- check the latest deals on 41mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model
Save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bluetooth & LTE at Walmart - check live prices on Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Watch4 & Watch4 Classic smartwatches
Save on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic smartwatch & accessories at Walmart - including LTE & Bluetooth models in 40mm, 42mm, 44mm & 46mm sizes
Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 at Verizon.com - including 40mm & 44mm sizes in Black, Silver, Green & Pink Gold colors
Save on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Walmart- click the link for the latest prices on 40mm and 44mm & Samsung Galaxy Watch 2
Save on Samsung Gear smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Samsung Gear S3 Classic & S3 Frontier smartwatches
Save up to $200 on a wide selection of Samsung smartwatches & fitness trackers at Samsung.com - check the latest deals on top-rated smartwatches from Samsung, including the Galaxy Watch3 & Watch 4
