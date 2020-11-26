Black Friday & Cyber Monday Simplisafe Deals Summarized by Consumer Walk

Here’s a list of the top Simplisafe deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with sales on cam doorbells, sensors, indoor & outdoor cameras and more home security devices. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Simplisafe Deals:
-
Save up to 66% on Simplisafe home safety devices at Walmart - check latest deals on high-quality, wireless products that include motion sensors, recording doorbells, and security systems
-
Save up to 40% on the most popular Simplisafe home security gear at Amazon - click the link for live prices on wireless motion detectors, security systems, glassbreak monitors, and other top-rated products
-
Save on Simplisafe household sensors at Walmart - find the latest prices on monitoring products for parameters that include water contact, motion, forced entry, and freezing.
-
Save up to 40% on Simplisafe motion detection, water contact, glass protection and other sensors at Amazon - check the latest prices on individual units and complete home security bundles.
More Smart Home Security Deals:
-
Save up to 60% on security cameras from top-rated brands like Blink, Arlo & Lorex at Walmart - check out the latest deals on wireless security cameras and security systems
-
Save up to 45% on top-rated security cameras at Amazon - click the link for live deals on security surveillance cameras from brands like Blink, Wyze, Ring, Google Nest & more
-
Save up to $90 on the latest security camera systems from Arlo, Nest & Ring at Verizon.com
-
Save up to 50% off on Wyze smart home security cameras and accessories at Walmart - click the link for the hottest deals on a variety of products, including wall-mounted smart cameras, mounts, and accessories
-
Save on Blink security cameras & systems at Walmart - check out the latest savings on Blink’s wide range of top-rated surveillance cameras, including 2-camera, 3-camera, and 5-camera systems
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to compare more active discounts. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005320/en/