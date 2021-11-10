Black Friday DJI Mini 2 Deals (2021) Collated by Deal Tomato

Here’s a guide to all the best early DJI Mini 2 deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring all the best deals on top-rated DJI Mavic drones. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best DJI Mini 2 Deals:
Best DJI Deals:
-
Save up to 33% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Air 2, Spark & Mini 2 deals at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
-
Save up to $150 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
-
Save up to 63% on DJI drones, Ronin and Osmo solutions at BHPhotoVideo.com - shop the latest deals on aerial drones, action cameras and stabilizers
-
Save up to 78% on DJI Mavic series drones, combo bundles and accessories at Amazon - check the latest deals on DJI Mavic Air, Air 2, Air 2S, Mini 2 and Mini SE
In need of some more deals? Click here to view the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110005168/en/