Black Friday DNA Test Deals (2021): Early 23andMe, Living DNA, Family Tree DNA & More Deals Published by Spending Lab

The best early Black Friday DNA test deals for 2021, including Family Tree DNA, Living DNA, 23andMe and AncestryDNA discounts

Black Friday researchers at Spending Lab are comparing all the latest early DNA test deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top discounts on top-rated dog DNA test kits and genetic and health testing kits. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best DNA Test Deals:

Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page for hundreds more live deals at the moment. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211113005119/en/