Black Friday Electric Bike Deals (2021): Early Folding, Electric Mountain Bike & More Savings Monitored by Consumer Walk

Here’s our comparison of the top early eBike deals for Black Friday 2021, including the latest savings on electric bikes with throttle, pedal assist and more features. Browse the best deals listed below.
Best Electric Bike Deals:
-
Save up to 41% on top-rated electric bike brands from SWAGTRON, Hyper, Kent & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric folding, mountain, cruiser bikes & more
-
Save on top-rated Rad Power Bikes for daily commutes and off-road adventures at Radpowerbikes.com - check live prices on electric bikes, replacement parts & accessories from Rad Power Bikes
-
Save up to 20% on best-selling Ecotric electric bikes at Ecotric.com - check the latest deals on UL-certified electric, folding & fat-tire bikes from Ecotric
-
Save on Rad Power Bikes off-road electric models for camping & backpacking at Radpowerbikes.com - including RadRover and RadMini models with 25 to 45+ mile battery range, fat tires & sturdy handling
-
Save up to 20% on Ecotric cargo e-bikes at Ecotric.com - check live prices on Ecotric’s cargo electric & foldable bikes with basket & rear rack attachments
-
Save on top-rated electric Rad Power Bikes for city commutes at Radpowerbikes.com - Check the latest deals on electric urban bikes including the RadRunner Utility & RadCity Step-Thru electric commuter bike
-
Save up to 51% on folding electric mountain bikes at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of folding eBike models
-
Save up to $100 on electric bikes from top brands including ANCHEER, SWAGTRON, ECOTRIC & more at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric bikes including commuting, folding & mountain types
-
Save up to $130 on an extensive range of kids electric bikes at Amazon - click the link for the latest savings on kids eBikes from top brands like Razor, SYX MOTO & Segway
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
Looking for more deals? Click here to view the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005063/en/