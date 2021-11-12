Black Friday Fitbit Versa Deals 2021: Best Early Fitbit Versa 2, 3 & Lite Savings Reported by Consumer Walk

Early Black Friday Fitbit Versa deals are live. Compare the top offers on top-rated Fitbit health & fitness smartwatches. Explore the full selection of deals listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
-
Save up to 58% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models & accessories
-
Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3 & Versa 2 smartwatches
-
Save on a wide range of Fitbit Versa smartwatches & accessories at BHPhotoVideo.com - check the latest deals on Fitbit Versa fitness watch in copper rose aluminum, carbon aluminum & more colorways
-
Save on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands & accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking & built-in Alexa & Google Assistant
-
Save up to 27% on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on new & refurbished Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatches
-
Save on the Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch & fitness tracker at Walmart - the Fitbit Versa Lite offers heart rate tracking, female health app & over 15 exercise modes, including weights, bike & run
-
Save on the Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & other Versa smartwatches
Best Fitbit Deals:
-
Save up to 40% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Sense, Versa 2, Charge 4, & more top-rated activity trackers
-
Save on best-selling Fitbit smartwatches & health trackers at BHPhotoVideo.com - including the Versa 3, Ace 3, & Luxe fitness tracker
-
Save up to 33% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon- check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, Luxe, Sense, Charge 5 & more models
-
Save up to 57% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models & accessories
-
Save up to 40% on the latest Fitbit Charge 5, 4 & 3 activity trackers at Walmart - check the latest savings on Fitbit Charge 5,4,3, HR activity trackers & Charge accessories
Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005126/en/