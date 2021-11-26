Black Friday GoPro Deals 2021: HERO 5, 6, 7 & More Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab

Find the latest GoPro action camera deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring GoPro HERO 7, 6 & 5 and MAX savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best GoPro Deals:
-
Save $260 in value on the GoPro HERO10 Black bundle at GoPro.com - save this Black Friday/Cyber Monday
-
Save $200 on the new GoPro HERO10 Black camera at GoPro.com
-
Save up to $260 on the latest GoPro cameras & bundles at GoPro.com - check live prices on GoPro action cameras including HERO10, HERO9, HERO8 & MAX
-
Save up to 33% off on GoPro HERO10, 9, 8, 7, 6 & 5 action cameras and bundles at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated GoPro cameras & accessories including grips, straps & mounts
-
Save up to 40% on GoPro accessories at GoPro.com - check the latest deals on cases, protective housing, pods, & mounts for GoPro HERO 10, HERO9, HERO8, HERO7 models & more
-
Save up to $150 on the GoPro MAX 360-Degree Action Camera at GoPro.com - the GoPro MAX features HyperSmooth stabilization, PowerPano distortion-free 270° panorama & six built-in microphones for immersive 360 audio capture
-
Save up to $100 on GoPro HERO10, HERO9, HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 & HERO 5 cameras at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on GoPro cameras, bundles, batteries, mounts & accessories
-
Save up to $70 on the GoPro HERO8 Black camera at GoPro.com - check the latest deals on the best-selling HERO8 Black camera, which includes a 1-year subscription to GoPro
-
Save up to 44% on the latest GoPro HERO8 Black action camera & bundles at Walmart
-
Save up to $55 on GoPro HERO7, HERO8, HERO9, HERO10 & MAX 360 at BHPhotoVideo.com - check the latest deals on GoPro action cameras, bundles & accessories
-
Save up to $100 on GoPro HERO6 action cameras at Amazon
-
Save up to 34% on GoPro HERO5 action cameras at Amazon
-
Save up to 39% on GoPro HERO7 Black, Silver & White action cameras & bundle deals at Walmart - the GoPro HERO 7 Black features 16 voice control commands, TimeWarp video for stabilized time-lapse shots & live streaming via the GoPro App
-
Save up to $100 on GoPro HERO7 cameras, gimbals, cases & accessories at Amazon
-
Save up to $50 on GoPro HERO7 available in black & silver at BHPhotoVideo.com - shop the latest GoPro HERO7 cameras, stabilizers, cam remotes & waterproof housing
-
Save $260 in value on the GoPro HERO10 Black bundle at GoPro.com - save this Black Friday/Cyber Monday
-
Save $200 on the new GoPro HERO10 Black camera at GoPro.com
-
Save up to $120 on the GoPro HERO10 at Walmart - the HERO10 has 5.3K capture at 60fps, 4K slow motion at 120fps, and advanced video stabilization
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page for hundreds more offers at the moment. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
GoPro brought a new era of action-packed videos with their portable lightweight cameras encased in waterproof cases. With the GoPro HERO 10 offering twice the speed, double the frame rate and improved low-light performance, previous models such as the HERO 9, HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 and HERO 5 will likely receive significant price drops. For a unique shooting experience, the GoPro MAX is capable of 360-degree video footage with its front and back spherical camera.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211126005027/en/