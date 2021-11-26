Black Friday GoPro Deals 2021: HERO 5, 6, 7 & More Sales Rounded Up by Spending Lab

The top GoPro deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring GoPro MAX, HERO (10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5) and accessories savings

GoPro brought a new era of action-packed videos with their portable lightweight cameras encased in waterproof cases. With the GoPro HERO 10 offering twice the speed, double the frame rate and improved low-light performance, previous models such as the HERO 9, HERO 8, HERO 7, HERO 6 and HERO 5 will likely receive significant price drops. For a unique shooting experience, the GoPro MAX is capable of 360-degree video footage with its front and back spherical camera.

