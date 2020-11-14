Log in
Black Friday Google Pixel 4a & 4 Deals 2020: Early Pixel 4 XL, 4, & 4a 5G Savings Published by Deal Tomato

11/14/2020

Early Black Friday Google Pixel 4 and 4a deals are here, compare all the best early Black Friday Pixel 4, 4 XL, and 4a 5G cell phone sales here on this page

Black Friday sales researchers are sharing the latest early Google Pixel cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring the best discounts on the Google 4a (5G), 4 XL, and 4 smartphones. View the best deals listed below.

Best Google Pixel 4 Deals:

Save up to 40% off on Google Pixel 4a smartphones at AT&T

Best Google Pixel Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view even more live savings at the moment. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Pixel 4A 5G serves as a bumped-up version of the Pixel 4A. The Pixel 4A 5G houses a 6.2” OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, and supports 5G networks. Much like its predecessor (Pixel 4A), the Pixel 4A 5G has 6GB memory and 128GB storage. It also sports a larger 3885mAh battery and a 16MP ultrawide rear-facing lens. Another popular model is the Pixel 4XL. The Pixel 4XL houses a 6.3" OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution. Other specs include Qualcomm’s latest processor, the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM with either 64 or 128GB of memory, and a larger battery (3700mAh for the Pixel 4XL vs. 2800mAh for the Pixel 4).

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
