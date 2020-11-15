Log in
Black Friday Google Pixel 5 Deals (2020): Best Early Pixel Cell Phone Sales Rated by Consumer Walk

11/15/2020 | 02:31pm EST

Black Friday researchers are highlighting all the best early Google Pixel deals for Black Friday, including deals on the Pixel 5 and top-selling Pixel models

Compare the latest early Google Pixel deals for Black Friday 2020, including Google Pixel 5 (5G) cell phone deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Google Pixel 5 Deals:

Best Google Pixel Deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to compare thousands more savings available now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Two Google Pixel phones that you may want to consider for your next smartphone purchase are the Google Pixel XL and the latest Google Pixel 5, which was released just this month. The Google Pixel 5 comes packed with new features and performance improvements but also comes with a heavier price tag. It features a 6-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and a camera that can capture 4k video at 60fps. The Google Pixel XL, on the other hand, features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4, a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and a camera that shoots 4k video at 30fps.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
