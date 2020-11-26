Black Friday Home Theater Deals (2020): Subwoofer, HiFi Stereo, Surround Sound Speakers & More Savings Found by Retail Fuse

Here’s our guide to the best home theater deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top savings on AV receivers, surround sound speakers, bookshelf speakers, subwoofers and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Home Theater Deals:
Save up to 50% on a wide range of top-rated surround sound systems, receivers and home theater set-ups a Walmart - check live prices on deals from top home theater brands such as Bose, JBL, Vizio, Samsung, LG
Save up to $150 on surround sound home theater speakers & systems at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated surround sound receivers and sound systems from Bose, Sony, Sonos, Vizio, LG, Samsung, JBL, Logitech, KEF and ELAC
Save up to $97 on a wide range of Sonos Speakers & Speaker Sets at Sonos.com- save on a combination of Sonos One SL, Sonos Move & Sonos Beam & Arc surround sound and entertainment set-ups
Save up to 35% on a wide range of home theater speakers & sound systems at Overstock
Save up to 40% on Bose soundbars & home theater surround sound at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on the newest Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars, TV speakers and Solo TV soundbar systems
Save up to $50 on Bose home theater including the Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on the latest Bose soundbars
Save up to $200 on Vizio surround sound home theater systems, soundbars & subwoofers - at Amazon
Save up to 50% on JBL Bar home theater speakers, soundbars & sound systems at JBL.com
Save on the Sonos subwoofer at Sonos.com - the wireless Sonos Sub features a versatile design and produces a powerful bass without any distortion
Save up to 42% on subwoofers at Amazon - check the latest deals on subwoofers from top-selling brands like Klipsch, Sony, Polk Audio, and Sonos
Save up to 25% on hi-fi systems at Amazon - check live prices on Sony, Philips, Onkyo, and Voiz hi-fi systems
Save up to $130 KEF subwoofers, speakers & home theater systems at Amazon- KEF home theater systems provide a surround sound experience, bringing movies and music to life
Save up to 20% on Elac home theater systems at Amazon - Elac home theater systems create a wide soundstage that are able to highlight the finest details
A home entertainment system is never complete without surround sound. Be it a 5.1 or a 9.1 format sound system, setup starts with an AV receiver like the AVR-X8500H from Denon or the NR1200 from Marantz. The AVR-X8500H has 13.2 channels plus eARC HDMI though the NR1200 has an automatic down-mixing feature.
