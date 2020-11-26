Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Friday Home Theater Deals (2020): Subwoofer, HiFi Stereo, Surround Sound Speakers & More Savings Found by Retail Fuse

11/26/2020 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The latest home theater deals for Black Friday, featuring ELAC, KEF, Polk Audio, JBL & more speaker & subwoofer deals

Here’s our guide to the best home theater deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top savings on AV receivers, surround sound speakers, bookshelf speakers, subwoofers and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Home Theater Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A home entertainment system is never complete without surround sound. Be it a 5.1 or a 9.1 format sound system, setup starts with an AV receiver like the AVR-X8500H from Denon or the NR1200 from Marantz. The AVR-X8500H has 13.2 channels plus eARC HDMI though the NR1200 has an automatic down-mixing feature.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aHUSCOMPAGNIET A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
07:26aBEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY LUGGAGE DEALS 2020 : Top Samsonite, Tumi, Away & More Savings Summarized by Deal Tomato
BU
07:26aBEST BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 23ANDME DNA TEST & ANCESTRY DNA TEST DEALS (2020) : Found by Save Bubble
BU
07:23aBitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers
RE
07:23aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:23aWilliams Advanced Engineering and OXIS Energy collaborate to advance cleaner transport in the marine sector
PU
07:23aDAIMLER AG : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:22aBMW : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07:22aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
07:22aKWS SAAT : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits theme parks
2UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID-19 emergency
5SAP SE : SAP SE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ