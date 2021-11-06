Black Friday Keurig Deals 2021: Best Early K-Elite, K-Slim, K-Duo & More Keurig Coffee Maker Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato

Black Friday sales researchers have found the latest early Keurig deals for Black Friday 2021, together with the latest deals on the Keurig K-Mini & K55 Elite. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Keurig Deals:
-
Save up to 29% on a wide range of Keurig coffee makers & brewers at Walmart - check live prices on the top-selling K-Elite, K55, K-Mini, K-Duo, K-Classic & more
-
Save up to 50% on Keurig coffee makers at Keurig.com
-
Save up to 23% on Keurig coffee makers like the K-Elite, K-Duo, K-Slim & K-Mini at Amazon - check the latest deals on best-selling Keurig coffee makers
-
Save up to 25% on a wide range of Keurig coffee machines and coffee pods at Target.com - check live prices on Keurig’s best-selling K-Cup pod coffee makers and more
-
Save on Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee makers at Walmart - see latest prices Keurig’s compact coffee maker available in black and white colors
-
Save up to 33% on the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker at Amazon - check out the latest discounts on this compact Keurig coffee maker that can brew 8, 10, or 12-ounce cups of premium coffee
-
Save up to 58% on the Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker starter kit at Keurig.com - check out the latest deals at the official website plus get additional 25% off on beverages
-
Save on Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup coffee makers at Walmart
-
Save on Keurig K-Elite coffee makers at Amazon
-
Save up to 50% on the top-rated Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker at Keurig.com - the Keurig K-Elite is a sleek and versatile single-serve coffee maker equipped with programmable features
-
Get the Keurig K-Mini Plus for free with a purchase of the Keurig Starter Kit at Keurig.com - the K-Mini Plus single serve coffee maker costs $99.99 at regular price
-
Save on Keurig K-Duo coffee makers at Amazon
-
Save up to 50% on Keurig K-Duo coffee machines at Keurig.com - check the latest deals on the best-selling Keurig K-Duo, K-Duo Plus & K-Duo Essentials
-
Save up to 33% on Keurig K-Mini, Slim & Classic and K-Select coffee makers at Amazon
-
Save on Keurig K55 & K50 coffee brewers at Amazon - Keurig K55 features multiple K-cup pod sizes & a 48-oz water reservoir that can brew 6 or more cups
Best Coffee Maker Deals:
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of espresso machines & coffee makers at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands including Keurig, Cuisinart, Bunn, Breville, Jura, Ninja, Hamilton Beach & more
-
Save up to $100 on coffee makers from top brands like Jura, Breville, Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig, Bunn & Illy at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of coffee makers and espresso machines
-
Save on Vertuo and Original Nespresso coffee makers at Nespresso.com - check live prices on Nespresso espresso machines plus deals on Nespresso coffee pods
-
Save on Nespresso coffee makers & espresso machines at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus, Essenza, Latissima & more top-rated coffee machines
-
Save up to 29% on Breville Barista Express, Creatista & more espresso & Nespresso machines at Amazon
Want some more deals? Click here to see the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211106005004/en/