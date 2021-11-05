Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Black Friday MacBook Pro Deals 2021 Compared by Consumer Walk

11/05/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on 16, 14, 15, and 13-inch MacBook Pro deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring the best Apple laptop with M1 chip deals

Black Friday deals researchers have found the best early Apple MacBook Pro deals for Black Friday 2021, together with the latest deals on 2021 MacBook Pro laptops. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links below.

Best MacBook Pro Deals:

Best MacBook Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to browse the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Apple MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max processors was recently launched in October 2021. The new MacBook Pro models come in 16-inch and 14-inch models. While Touch Bar fans may feel disappointed because they were replaced with typical keys, Apple made up for it with more ports (including a SDXC card slot) and having a larger Touch ID button. Both MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models feature a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display and a 1080p webcam. It’s also worth mentioning that it has a more improved battery life compared to earlier Apple MacBook Pro units.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:19aORTHOFIX : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:19aING GROEP N.V. : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:18aQuarterly Report to Shareholders (Q3) — 2021
PU
08:18a5.11.2021 Notice of availability of the updated By-Laws Download
PU
08:18aTo announce the differences between consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 under Taiwan-IFRSs and that under IFRSs - Form 6-K
PU
08:18aNote to the Market | Itaú Unibanco will subscribe all its additional rights in the Subsequent Preemptive Rights Offering of Itaú Corpbanca capital increase
PU
08:18aMREIC Announces Blackwell's Capita...
PU
08:18aBeyond Air® Announces Formation of Beyond Cancer™, a New Private Company Dedicated to Oncology Utilizing Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide to Treat Solid Tumors - Form 8-K
PU
08:18aEMR Gets Nature Positive
PU
08:18aMeeting of CNB Board members with analysts
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2All eyes on crypto-currencies
3Drugmakers, banks lift FTSE 100; IAG down on weak forecast
4Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal ..
5Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs U.S. call to boost output

HOT NEWS