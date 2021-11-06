Black Friday Microwave Deals 2021: Best Early Built-In & Over-The-Range Samsung & Panasonic Microwave Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab

Early Black Friday microwave deals for 2021 are underway, check out the top early Black Friday Panasonic, Samsung & more deals listed below

Here’s our comparison of the top early microwave deals for Black Friday, including the latest discounts on countertop, built-in and over-the-range inverter microwave ovens. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Microwave Deals:

Best Oven Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to shop the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211106005093/en/