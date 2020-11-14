Log in
Black Friday Motorola Moto Deals 2020: Best Early Motorola G7, G6, Z4, Edge & Moto G Sales Highlighted by Consumer Walk

11/14/2020

Save on Motorola phone deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with Motorola Z4, G6, G7, Moto G and Edge sales

Black Friday experts at Consumer Walk are rating the best early Motorola deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on Moto G, G7, G6, Edge and Z4 models. View the full range of deals using the links below.

Best Moto Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Among the crowded sea of Android smartphones in the market, Motorola sets itself apart with reliable and innovative devices. For instance, the Moto G range includes the Moto G6 and Moto G7, two mid-range models with the right set of features at the right price. In comparison, the Moto Z4 sports an OLED display for a rich viewing experience, and it’s modular in the sense that it’s compatible with Moto Mods. On the other hand, the Moto Edge lives up to its name by having little to no bezels. It also features a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10, as well as 5G capability.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
