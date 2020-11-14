Log in
Black Friday OnePlus Deals (2020): Top Early OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 8 & 8 Pro Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe

11/14/2020 | 09:01pm EST

The best early OnePlus deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T models and OnePlus 7, 7 Pro and 7T

Find all the best early OnePlus deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the latest OnePlus phone offers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best OnePlus Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view thousands more live offers available now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are the current smartphone lineup of the brand, all of which have the 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 under the hood. Compared to the standard model, which has a 90 Hz Fluid display, the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T up the refresh rate to 120 Hz. Of the three, only the Pro variant has wireless charging support. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro may be older models, but they’re still worth considering since they can still keep up in terms of performance. Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro have a motorized front-facing camera that pops up, something that not even the newer models have.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
