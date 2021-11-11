Black Friday PS5 Deals 2021: Best Early PlayStation 5 Digital & Disc Edition Bundle Savings Rated by Spending Lab

Find the top early Sony PS5 deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring controllers, games, bundles & more sales. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best PS5 Deals:
Best PS5 Games Deals:
Best PlayStation Deals:
-
Save on PlayStation consoles, bundles & more at B&H Photo Video - check live prices on PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles, controllers, accessories & games
-
Save on Sony PlayStation 5 digital edition & disc model at BHPhotoVideo.com - Sony’s PS5 runs on AMD Zen 2-based CPU & AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU, supporting both 4K & 8K gameplay
-
Save on PlayStation 5 DualSense wireless controllers at BHPhotoVideo.com - check live prices on Sony PS5 DualSense controller in black-and-white & cosmic red variants
-
Save on PlayStation 4 consoles at BHPhotoVideo.com - check live prices on Sony PS4 consoles including PS4 Slim & PS4 Pro
-
Save on Sony PS4 controllers & bundles at BHPhotoVideo.com - check the latest prices on PlayStation DualShock 4 wireless controllers & Nyko SpeakerCom controllers
-
Save on a wide range of PlayStation consoles, games, accessories & more at Amazon - check live prices on PlayStation including PS4 Pro & PS4 Slim 1 TB consoles, controllers, games & bundles
-
Save on PlayStation consoles, controllers, & accessories at Walmart - including PlayStation 5, PS4, PS3, PS2 & accessories
-
Save up to $33 on PlayStation VR (PS VR) gaming headsets at Amazon - check latest prices on PlayStation VR Bundles including Marvel’s Iron Man Bundle & Star Wars set
-
Save on PlayStation Plus membership cards at Amazon - digital codes for 1 month, 3 month & 12 month subscriptions, plus PlayStation Store gift cards
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to enjoy thousands more active savings available now. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005391/en/