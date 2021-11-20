Black Friday PlayStation Deals (2021): Top Early PS5 & PS4 Deals Researched by Consumer Walk

Early Black Friday PlayStation deals for 2021 are underway, check out the top early Black Friday PS4 Pro, PlayStation Plus membership & more discounts below

Early Black Friday PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 deals for 2021 are underway. Review the best savings on Sony consoles, bundles, games & accessories. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best PlayStation Deals:

Best PS4 Games Deals:

Best PS5 Games Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page for even more live deals available now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211120005056/en/