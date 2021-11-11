Log in
Black Friday Silhouette Cameo 4 & 3 Deals (2021): Early Silhouette Cutting Machine Savings Published by Saver Trends

11/11/2021 | 05:31am EST
The best early Black Friday Silhouette cutting machine deals for 2021, featuring Portrait 3, Cameo 3 & Cameo 4 deals

Black Friday 2021 deals experts are tracking the latest early Silhouette Cameo & Portrait deals for Black Friday 2021, including sales on Silhouette Cameo & Portrait individual machines & bundles. Shop the full selection of deals listed below.

Best Silhouette Deals:

Best Cricut Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to see the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Building on the Silhouette Cameo 3, the Silhouette Cameo 4 features 5,000 grams of cutting force and cuts up to three times faster when using certain materials. This cutting machine offers a cutting width of 12 inches and a clearance of 3 millimeters, as well as support for matless cutting, giving it the flexibility to make a variety of crafting projects. Besides the Silhouette Cameo, there’s also the Portrait series. In particular, the Silhouette Portrait 3 stands out as a portable and functional model, providing an 8-inch cutting width and a 2mm clearance.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


