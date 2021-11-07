Black Friday Silhouette Cameo Deals 2021: Best Early Cameo 3, Cameo 4 & Portrait 3 Savings Ranked by Retail Egg

Early Black Friday Silhouette machine deals are underway, find the latest early Black Friday Silhouette Portrait 3, Cameo 3 & Cameo 4 sales on this page

Black Friday 2021 sales researchers are listing all the latest early Silhouette Cameo & Portrait deals for Black Friday 2021, together with the best offers on bundles and individual machines. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Silhouette Cameo deals:

Best Cricut Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Silhouette Cameo 4 is a powerful cutting machine from the brand that features a 12-inch cutting width with a dual-motor system. It’s the most powerful machine in the Cameo lineup, allowing you to cut fabric, leather, felt and various other specialty materials that were not possible with previous models, including the Cameo 3. For those that want a more compact precision cutting machine, the Silhouette Portrait offers precision cutting anywhere and anytime with its compact and easy-to-carry form factor.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005008/en/