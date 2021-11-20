Black Friday Smart TV Deals (2021): Best Early 32 & 65 Inch TV & More Sales Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Here’s a guide to all the top early smart TV deals for Black Friday, including discounts on top-rated 32 & 50 inch smart TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Smart TV Deals:
-
Save up to $110 on smart TVs at Walmart - get the latest deals on flat screen smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, TCL, Vizio, Hisense & more
-
Save up to 43% on 65-inch smart TVs at Walmart - click the link for deals on 65-inch smart TVs from top-brand including Samsung, LG, Sony & more
-
Save up to $200 on 55-inch smart TVs at Walmart - check live prices on smart TVs with 55-inch screens
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of 50-inch smart TVs at Walmart - click the link to get the hottest Walmart 50-inch smart TV deals
-
Save up to $170 on 32-inch smart TVs at Walmart - get the best deals on 32-inch smart TVs in UHD, 2K, 4K & 8K
-
Save up to $200 on a wide range of smart TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
-
Save up to 31% on smart TVs from top brands including Sony, Samsung, & more at BHPhotoVideo.com - see the latest deals on a wide range of LED and QLED smart TVs
Best TV Deals:
-
Save up to 20% off on top-rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on 4K Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
-
Save up to 20% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, & more
-
Save up to $160 on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
-
Save up to $802 on Samsung TV models from 32 to 85 inches at Walmart - check live prices on Samsung Smart LED, QLED, and UHD models including the stylish Frame QLED Smart TV
-
Save up to 32% on LG TVs including deals on bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on LG smart TVs in all sizes including 4K UHD models
-
Save up to 43% on a wide range of TCL TVs & smart TVs at Walmart - check out live deals on best-selling TCL smart TVs
