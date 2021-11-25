Log in
Black Friday Sonos Beam Deals (2021): Best Sonos Beam Gen 2 Sales Published by Saver Trends

11/25/2021 | 03:01pm EST
The best Black Friday Sonos Beam deals for 2021, featuring the Sonos Beam & more Sonos speaker deals

Here’s a review of the top Sonos Beam deals for Black Friday, together with the best savings on Sonos speakers and soundbars. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Latest Sonos Beam deals:

Best Sonos Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view thousands more discounts at the moment. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sonos Beam is a smart TV soundbar that comes with various upgrades over its predecessor. The first generation Sonos Beam was great for its price, but the gen 2 is a significant upgrade over it, with its Dolby Atmos support, EARC support and having a faster processor. The speakers are also improved—the gen 2 Sonos Beam now has five separate arrays of front facing drivers that improve immersion for listeners.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS