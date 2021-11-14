Black Friday Sony 65-Inch TV Deals (2021): Early Smart, 4K & Ultra HD TV Sales Tracked by Retail Egg

Comparison of the top early Sony 65-inch TV deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring all the latest discounts on smart TV models

Early Black Friday Sony 65-inch TV deals for 2021 have arrived. Find the best discounts on 4K TVs, Ultra HD TVs & Android TVs. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Sony 65-inch TV Deals:

Best Sony TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view more deals available now. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005103/en/