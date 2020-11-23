Black Friday Treadmill Deals (2020): ProForm, NordicTrack & More Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe

Here’s our round-up of the latest treadmill deals for Black Friday, including the best deals on smart, magnetic, anti-gravity & more treadmills

A good-quality treadmill that doesn't break the bank, the Nordic Track C 990 Treadmill is a great option with its high-tech features, good motor, and decent-sized running belt. It has a 7-inch screen that users can connect with their Wi-fi for Netflix streaming while they are running or when viewing the metrics of their workout. Another quality option is the ProForm Pro 2000 Treadmill. It houses a 3.5-horsepower motor and boasts a belt deck that measures 22 by 60 inches, which is perfect for most race runners.

