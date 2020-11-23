Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals 2020: Top Shark, Dyson & Miele Vacuum Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Black Friday sales experts at Deal Stripe have reviewed all the top vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the latest deals on cordless, upright, bagless, and robot vacuum cleaners. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals:
-
Save up to 70% on top-rated vacuum cleaners & robot vacuums at Walmart - including deals on Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Roomba & more top brands
-
Save up to 66% off on canister, stick & upright cordless vacuums at Target - check the latest deals on vacuum from Shark, Black+Decker, Hoover, Dyson, Dirt Devil and more
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of cordless vacuums & robot vacuums from Shark, Dyson, Roomba & more top brands at Amazon
-
Save up to 65% on vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Dirt Devil & more top brands at Belk.com
-
Save up to $100 on top-rated robot vacuums, upright vacuums & floorcare at Abt Electronics
-
Save up to 30% on the latest Dyson vacuums, hair dryers, fans & purifiers at Walmart - check the latest deals on Dyson’s top-rated cordless vacuums, Supersonic hair dryers and more
-
Save up to $400 on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
-
Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums & bundle deals at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops
-
Save up to 50% on Shark cordless & robot vacuums, VACMOPs and steam mops at Walmart - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops
-
Save up to 35% on Bissell vacuums at Walmart - save on corded upright vacuums, compact bagless vacuums, lightweight stick vacuums & more
-
Save up to $120 on Miele vacuums at Amazon - save on top rated Miele canister vacuums
Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
A vacuum cleaner eliminates the hassle of sweeping up dirt and dust manually. Some vac models like the Shark Pet Perfect 2 and Dyson V10 cordless stick vacuum even specialize in suctioning pet hair and other allergens. Those in the market for a robot vacuum can purchase the Miele RX1 Scout for high-caliber suctioning performance on bare floors. The Roomba robot vacuums are also worth looking into because it uses PerfectEdge Technology to clean particles and dust in the corners of the house.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005110/en/