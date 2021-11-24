Black Friday Verizon Apple Watch Deals (2021): Apple Watch SE, 7, 3, 6 & More Smartwatch Sales Reported by Consumer Walk

Find the best Verizon Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2021, including all the best Apple Watch SE and Watch Series 7, 6 & 5 discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Verizon Apple Watch Deals:
Best Apple Watch Deals:
-
Save up to 39% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 7, 6, SE & 3 at Amazon.com - click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, 6 & SE and older Series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
-
Save up to $150 on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, 6 & SE at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on connected Series 7, 6 & SE Apple Watches
-
Save up to $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, SE & more top models at AT&T - click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch 7, SE, and Nike models
-
Save on the Apple Watch Series 7, 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com - see live prices on a wide range of Apple smartwatches
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Bring your phone and get a $500 gift card at Verizon - plus, add a line and get a select phone on Verizon. With select Unlimited plans.
-
Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Fios Gigabit Connection, 400 Mbps, 200 Mbps plans and Fios TV package
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G & more Samsung phones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page for even more active offers available now. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
