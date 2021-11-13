|
Black Friday Verizon Galaxy (Phone, Watch) Deals 2021: Early Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Watch & More Sales Compiled by Consumer Articles
The best early Black Friday Verizon Galaxy deals for 2021, featuring all the latest top-rated Samsung Galaxy smartphone and smartwatch sales
Early Black Friday Verizon Galaxy phone & watch deals are underway. Find the top savings on Samsung Galaxy S21 (5G), Galaxy Z Flip3 & Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch Active2 & Galaxy Watch. Check out the best deals using the links below.
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone & Watch Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more smartphones at Verizon.com - click the link to see the latest deals on Galaxy S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series smartphones with trade in options
-
Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 available in 40mm, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm sizes
-
Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, S21 5G & S21+ 5G smartphones at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with trade in options
-
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphones at Verizon.com - the Galaxy Z Fold3 features dynamic AMOLED display and unfolds to double in size that provide a wider viewing experience
-
Save up to $1,000 on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G models from Samsung at Verizon.com - check live prices on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones available in phantom black, phantom green and phantom silver colors
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy Note20 models at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones with 6.9” adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
-
Save $300 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon.com - click the link to see the latest deals on prepaid Galaxy S21 5G, Z Flip3, Z Fold3 and more
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more smartphones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 5, 6 & 6 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to $175 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 models
-
Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 7, 6 & SE at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 6, 7, & SE Apple Watches
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S21, S20, Note 20, Z Fold3 & more top models with trade in
-
Save up to $700 on Samsung Galaxy S21, Note 20, Z Fold3 & Z Flip3 smartphones at Verizon - check out the latest promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S21 Ultra, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, S20 and Note 20
-
Save up to 60% off on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at StraightTalk.com - check the latest deals on Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S21, S20, Note20, S10e, A10e, A11 & A21
-
Save up to 44% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - view live prices on the S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Samsung Galaxy smartphones
-
Save up to $400 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S21, S20, Z Flip 3, A32, A52 & more
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view more deals available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211113005118/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|