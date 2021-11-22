Black Friday Verizon Pixel Deals (2021): Top Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 5 & 5a Savings Published by Consumer Articles

Here’s our comparison of the best Verizon Pixel deals for Black Friday, together with offers on the highly rated Google Pixel 6 (6 Pro) and 5 (5a). Links to the top deals are listed below.
Top Verizon Pixel (6, 6 Pro, 5) deals:
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more Samsung phones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to $175 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 models
-
Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 7, 6 & SE at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 6, 7, & SE Apple Watches
Best Google Pixel Deals:
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page for hundreds more live offers at the moment. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005541/en/