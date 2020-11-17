Black Friday Verizon Wireless Deals (2020): Early Phone Deals, Apple Watch (6 & 5) & iPad Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals are live. Compare the top deals on Apple Watch 6, Galaxy Note10, iPhone SE, & iPad tablets. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon- Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
Save up to $350 on Moto smartphones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off on select Motorola smartphones
Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon - check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
Save on Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones at Verizon
Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones at Verizon
Save up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 Phones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off’ promotion on Note 20 phones
Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Phones at Verizon
Save on Google Pixel 5 at Verizon - check out the latest deals on the latest Google Pixel 5 smartphones
Save on the Google Pixel 4 & 4a at Verizon - get the Google Pixel 4a for as little as $5/mo. at Verizon
Save up to $800 off the OnePlus 8 5G smartphone at Verizon - Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:
Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
Verizon Wireless makes it easier for customers to get their hands on the hottest smartphones. The company’s phone deals include trade-in arrangements for the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note20, and Galaxy S20 FE, as well as the new Google Pixel 5 and 4a. Plans are also available for older devices like the iPhone SE, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note10.
Verizon offers discounts on multiple lines across its Unlimited plans, all of which come with 5G Nationwide coverage, as well. There are also customizable options for other devices and accessories including Apple’s iPad and the Apple Watch Series 5 and 6.
