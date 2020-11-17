Log in
Black Friday Verizon Wireless Deals (2020): Early Phone Deals, Apple Watch (6 & 5) & iPad Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

11/17/2020 | 04:01pm EST

Save on a range of Verizon Wireless deals at the early Black Friday sale, including iPhone 12, 11, Pixel 5, 4a & Galaxy S20 and Note20 deals

Early Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals are live. Compare the top deals on Apple Watch 6, Galaxy Note10, iPhone SE, & iPad tablets. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:

Best Verizon iPhone Deals:

Best Verizon Apple Watch & AirPods Deals:

Best Verizon Apple iPad Deals:

Best Verizon Fios Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless makes it easier for customers to get their hands on the hottest smartphones. The company’s phone deals include trade-in arrangements for the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note20, and Galaxy S20 FE, as well as the new Google Pixel 5 and 4a. Plans are also available for older devices like the iPhone SE, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note10.

Verizon offers discounts on multiple lines across its Unlimited plans, all of which come with 5G Nationwide coverage, as well. There are also customizable options for other devices and accessories including Apple’s iPad and the Apple Watch Series 5 and 6.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
