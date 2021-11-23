Black Friday deals: Sok-It launches pint sleeves for ice cream lovers

From your freezer to warm hands in seconds, IceCreamSok is available now

Montclair, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Scream. Whether Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip or Rocky Road is your go-to sweet treat, you shouldn’t “scream” in agony with being served up a gooey mess that often leaves your hands feeling frozen and in need of a warm up. Luckily, Sok-It™, makers of JavaSok™ highly-rated reusable and insulated iced coffee cup sleeves, has the scoop on the latest “Sok '' innovation: IceCreamSok. Beginning today, grab your ice cream pint from the freezer, drop it in your “Sok'' and into warm hands in just seconds. Ice cream sold separately.

“Creating better experiences is at the forefront of everything we do at Sok-It,” said Gregg Greenberg, Co-CEO, Sok-It. “IceCreamSok allows you to go from your freezer to enjoying your favorite ice cream in just seconds. Designed to fit Talenti® pints and popular brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen-Dazs®, IceCreamSok offers convenience to eat on your couch right out of the container, all while keeping your treat cold.”

IceCreamSok retails for $14.99, and comes in two sizes: one to fit Talenti® pints and the other fits most brands, including Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen-Dazs®. Made from 4MM coated neoprene fabric on its inner and outer sides, IceCreamSok is machine washable and provides natural barriers to keep your hands dry and your ice cream cold. IceCreamSok is available in 24 modern styles that will complement your holiday and everyday decor with an array of patterns including Anthracite, Winter Knit, Green Tartan, Lemons and Pink Terrazzo.

“We also just launched LunchTote, BotlSok to fit the CamelBak brand and BlenderBottles for our fitness customers,” said Greenberg. “All of our products serve an array of lifestyle needs that aim to spread joy that lasts all throughout the year.”

With over 25K positive reviews, JavaSok for iced coffee, comes in sizes from 16 oz. – 44 oz, to fit some of the most popular drink store brand cups from Dunkin®, Dutch Bros, Starbucks®, and McCafé® and more, and BotlSok fits a 32 oz Nalgene bottle, CamelBak, and most water bottle brands and nutrition shakers including a 28 oz. BlenderBottles. CanSok fits most cans on the market from beer to hard seltzer, and is available in four sizes, including 12 oz. slim and 25 oz. SodaSok™ pairs with 18-32 oz. soda cups and HotSok™ sleeves with Thermofoil™ lining, for hot coffee, protect your hands from extreme heat and fit most disposable coffee cups better than single-use cardboard sleeves that tend to slide off easily. PintSok keeps your hands protected against a 16 oz. cold beer glass while absorbing your drink sweat and retaining its cold temperature.

Sok-It features over 50 patterns and styles - all under $19.99 – for a wide-range of affordable holiday gift options for everyone on your nice or naughty list: teachers, healthcare workers, college students, babysitters, and don’t forget self-care. Also popular for tailgaters, birthdays, and wedding showers. eGift cards from $10-$50 are also available on Sok-It.com, Amazon, and select retail outlets. #putasokonit.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include: Buy 5 Soks and get 25% off your entire order; Buy 10 Soks and get 30% off your entire order; Buy 15 Soks and get a whopping 40% off your entire order. No code needed!

Sok-It offers wholesale prices for retailers and distributors and custom branded logo options. Visit Sok-It.com to learn more about one of the fastest growing drinkware brands.

